George Bickerstaff Sells 10,000 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Stock

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Director George Bickerstaff sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $753,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,737 shares in the company, valued at $4,651,265.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

George Bickerstaff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 12th, George Bickerstaff sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $630,700.00.

Shares of CDNA stock traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.73. 869,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,192. CareDx, Inc has a 12-month low of $29.14 and a 12-month high of $99.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.38.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.13. CareDx had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,622,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in CareDx during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,448,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in CareDx by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 816,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,617,000 after buying an additional 47,749 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in CareDx by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 5,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in CareDx by 1,159,853.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 173,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,606,000 after buying an additional 173,978 shares in the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. HC Wainwright cut shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of CareDx from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CareDx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

