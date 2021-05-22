Associated Capital Group, Inc. Sells 24,697 Shares of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) Stock

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 24,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total transaction of $672,746.28. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Associated Capital Group, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 19th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 31,455 shares of GAMCO Investors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $868,787.10.

Shares of GBL traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.96. The company had a trading volume of 62,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,264. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. GAMCO Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.49 and a 1-year high of $29.44. The stock has a market cap of $763.73 million, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.64.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The closed-end fund reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. GAMCO Investors had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 89.28%. The business had revenue of $67.93 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBL. Barclays PLC lifted its position in GAMCO Investors by 160.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,491 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in GAMCO Investors by 2,343.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 4,406 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in GAMCO Investors by 73.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,710 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in GAMCO Investors by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,542 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in GAMCO Investors by 85.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,811 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 5,901 shares in the last quarter. 21.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GAMCO Investors Company Profile

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

