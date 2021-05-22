British American Tobacco (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Stock Price Down 0.5%

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) shares dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $39.04 and last traded at $39.53. Approximately 1,058 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 3,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.74.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.87 and a 200-day moving average of $37.56.

About British American Tobacco (OTCMKTS:BTAFF)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

