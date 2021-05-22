Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Price Target Raised to $51.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

MMP has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.72.

Shares of NYSE:MMP traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.93. 1,311,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,546,753. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $32.61 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.22. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. The company had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $1.028 dividend. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.34%.

In related news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $476,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,221.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 878.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

