Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.850-3.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.79 billion-$18.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.88 billion.

EMR traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.65. 2,421,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,820,197. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Emerson Electric has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $96.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.14. The firm has a market cap of $56.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EMR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emerson Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.00.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

