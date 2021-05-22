Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Insider Sells $627,750.00 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.70, for a total transaction of $627,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,455,790.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Amit Agarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 5th, Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $581,700.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total transaction of $634,575.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total transaction of $648,900.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.27, for a total transaction of $617,025.00.

Shares of Datadog stock traded up $0.83 on Friday, reaching $88.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,787,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,701,573. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.17. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.50 and a 1 year high of $119.43.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Datadog had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $135.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Datadog by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,445,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,313,000 after purchasing an additional 370,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Datadog by 151.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 6,364 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Datadog by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 67,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,907,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Datadog by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 475,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,774,000 after purchasing an additional 43,422 shares during the last quarter. 52.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

