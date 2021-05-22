Insider Selling: Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO David M. Obstler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.26, for a total transaction of $426,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,195,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

David M. Obstler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 13th, David M. Obstler sold 5,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total transaction of $401,250.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,787,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,701,573. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.50 and a 1 year high of $119.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.45 and its 200-day moving average is $94.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Datadog had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 52.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

