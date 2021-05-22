The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target Lowered to $206.00 at Argus

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its target price cut by Argus from $230.00 to $206.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on CLX. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a neutral rating on shares of The Clorox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The Clorox currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $207.94.
Shares of NYSE CLX traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $178.35. 2,113,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,458,783. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $187.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.66. The stock has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.20. The Clorox has a one year low of $176.73 and a one year high of $239.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 461.3% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 53.2% during the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.
The Clorox Company Profile
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.
Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings
Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.