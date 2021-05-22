The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target Lowered to $206.00 at Argus

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its target price cut by Argus from $230.00 to $206.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CLX. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a neutral rating on shares of The Clorox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The Clorox currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $207.94.

Shares of NYSE CLX traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $178.35. 2,113,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,458,783. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $187.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.66. The stock has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.20. The Clorox has a one year low of $176.73 and a one year high of $239.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 104.74%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 461.3% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 53.2% during the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

