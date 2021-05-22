Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) CAO Douglas Listman Sells 8,507 Shares

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) CAO Douglas Listman sold 8,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total transaction of $210,037.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,719.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

COHN traded down $1.19 on Friday, reaching $24.39. The company had a trading volume of 88,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,568. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.62. The stock has a market cap of $32.44 million, a P/E ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Cohen & Company Inc. has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $52.70.

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The financial services provider reported $6.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $66.37 million during the quarter. Cohen & Company Inc. had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 23.49%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cohen & Company Inc. from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cohen & Company Inc. stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.97% of Cohen & Company Inc. as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cohen & Company Inc.

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

