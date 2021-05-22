Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,162 shares during the period. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $4,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EQ LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. EQ LLC now owns 69,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 34,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,997 shares in the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 336.8% during the first quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 11,127 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 13,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.73. 223,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,475. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.10. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $52.99 and a twelve month high of $78.69.

