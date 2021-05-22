Kellogg (NYSE:K) is Keybank National Association OH’s Largest Position

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,071,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,588 shares during the quarter. Kellogg makes up about 6.8% of Keybank National Association OH’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.07% of Kellogg worth $1,460,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Kellogg by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,604,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,822,000 after buying an additional 240,068 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA grew its holdings in Kellogg by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 63,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after buying an additional 33,772 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 189,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,775,000 after acquiring an additional 29,626 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,971,000. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on K. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.92.

Shares of NYSE:K traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $66.50. 2,128,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,150,578. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $56.61 and a 12 month high of $72.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. Kellogg had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $5,531,710.92. Also, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,602.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 586,335 shares of company stock valued at $36,904,054. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.