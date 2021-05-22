Keybank National Association OH Has $171.42 Million Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,394,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Electric makes up approximately 0.8% of Keybank National Association OH’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Keybank National Association OH owned about 2.34% of Lincoln Electric worth $171,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $527,123.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

LECO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.14.

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.16. 142,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,541. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.16. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.93 and a fifty-two week high of $136.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.17.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The company had revenue of $757.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 49.16%.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

