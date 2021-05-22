Anchor (ANCT) 1-Day Volume Tops $24,771.00

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 22nd. One Anchor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00002092 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Anchor has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Anchor has a market capitalization of $10.21 million and $24,771.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00062538 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003355 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00018093 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.82 or 0.00850801 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00089744 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Anchor is a coin. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 coins and its circulating supply is 12,828,134 coins. Anchor’s official Twitter account is @theanchor_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Anchor is theanchor.io . The official message board for Anchor is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “

