MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) SVP David Philip Henry Sells 284 Shares

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) SVP David Philip Henry sold 284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.70, for a total transaction of $53,022.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,180.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI traded down $5.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $182.17. 290,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $184.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.72. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36 and a beta of 1.60. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.19 and a 12 month high of $199.44.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.80 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from MKS Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKSI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $81,975,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in MKS Instruments by 2,959.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 469,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $87,090,000 after purchasing an additional 454,335 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in MKS Instruments by 147.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 505,435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,043,000 after purchasing an additional 300,901 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MKS Instruments by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,430,192 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,006,865,000 after purchasing an additional 274,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in MKS Instruments by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,209,616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $409,708,000 after purchasing an additional 228,328 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.18.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.