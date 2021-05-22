AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) CFO Pascal Desroches Acquires 3,056 Shares

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

T traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.01. 74,587,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,062,566. The company has a market cap of $214.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.59. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on T shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $453,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 16,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 594,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,087,000 after purchasing an additional 49,603 shares during the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

