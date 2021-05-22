Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Receives $62.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DCI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Donaldson from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Sunday, February 28th.

In other news, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 2,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $129,462.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,299 shares in the company, valued at $11,104,615.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $264,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,079.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Donaldson by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in Donaldson by 1.2% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 18,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Donaldson by 1.9% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC raised its position in Donaldson by 1.1% during the first quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 29,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Donaldson by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 43,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

DCI stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,786. Donaldson has a 1 year low of $42.58 and a 1 year high of $65.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $679.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.97 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Donaldson will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

