Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Has $22.56 Million Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 66.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132,070 shares during the period. Otis Worldwide accounts for approximately 1.2% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Otis Worldwide worth $22,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $392,029,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,397,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,001 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 116.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,660,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,801 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $78,320,000. Finally, AKO Capital LLP lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 18.8% during the first quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 5,534,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,803,000 after purchasing an additional 875,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. HSBC raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $77.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,244,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,851,922. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.23 and a 200 day moving average of $67.62. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $50.18 and a twelve month high of $79.69.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

In other news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.