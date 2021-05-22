Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Sold by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,990 shares during the quarter. Essex Property Trust accounts for 1.0% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $17,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

ESS traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $288.12. 306,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,993. The company has a 50 day moving average of $287.22 and a 200-day moving average of $261.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.30 and a 12-month high of $300.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.21%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $795,548.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,602.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $263.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $303.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $302.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.13.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Read More: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.