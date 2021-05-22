Informa plc (LON:INF) Receives GBX 585.13 Average Price Target from Analysts

Informa plc (LON:INF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 585.13 ($7.64).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Informa from GBX 625 ($8.17) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 610 ($7.97) target price on shares of Informa in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Get Informa alerts:

Shares of LON:INF traded down GBX 9 ($0.12) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 529.80 ($6.92). The company had a trading volume of 2,574,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,955,173. Informa has a 12 month low of GBX 345.80 ($4.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 659 ($8.61). The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.21. The stock has a market cap of £7.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 567.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 549.89.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business events, academic publishing, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.