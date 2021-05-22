Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Boosts Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,270 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,040 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $10,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Square by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC purchased a new position in Square during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,020,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Square by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its position in Square by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Square during the 1st quarter valued at about $504,000. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on SQ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Square has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.43.

Shares of SQ traded down $4.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $200.01. The stock had a trading volume of 9,250,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,788,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $237.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.83. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.02 and a fifty-two week high of $283.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 317.48, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $1,238,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,771,392. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.98, for a total transaction of $20,198,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,550,577 shares of company stock valued at $360,915,913. 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

