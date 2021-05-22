NiSource (NYSE:NI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NiSource (NYSE:NI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.320-1.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NI. TheStreet lowered NiSource from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered NiSource from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group upgraded NiSource from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NiSource from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an in-line rating and set a $27.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.22.

NYSE NI traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.42. 2,522,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,985,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.55. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. NiSource has a 1-year low of $21.09 and a 1-year high of $26.60.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NiSource will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In related news, SVP Michael Hooper sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $111,150.00. Also, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $122,653.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 106,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,318.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,924 shares of company stock worth $293,350 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

