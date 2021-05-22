Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Makes New Investment in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 37,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,954,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Gs Investments Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 4,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 8,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in American Tower by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 29,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,978,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 110,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.83.

In other American Tower news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at $4,296,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 62,201 shares of company stock worth $15,374,386 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $249.95. 1,586,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,077,936. The stock has a market cap of $113.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $247.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.65. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. Equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 58.77%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

