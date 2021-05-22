Sanders Capital LLC Has $2.03 Billion Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,763,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 815,990 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises 4.5% of Sanders Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sanders Capital LLC owned about 1.16% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $2,030,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.26.

NYSE:WFC traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.88. 27,312,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,576,711. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $48.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.81 and a 200 day moving average of $35.01. The stock has a market cap of $189.65 billion, a PE ratio of 124.00, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

