Sanders Capital LLC Has $71.92 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Sanders Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 747,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $71,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $79.18. The stock had a trading volume of 10,366,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,701,596. The company has a market capitalization of $200.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

