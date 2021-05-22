Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,088 shares during the period. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.2% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $16,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $4,147,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 695.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 84,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 73,815 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $423,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 11,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$54.86 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,181,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,198,760. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.92. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $55.30.

