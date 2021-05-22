Sanders Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Sanders Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,191 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Meritage Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Meritage Homes by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $318,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $225,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,570,973 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MTH has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Meritage Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.75.

Shares of MTH stock traded down $1.79 on Friday, hitting $105.76. 267,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52 week low of $66.18 and a 52 week high of $120.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.97. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Meritage Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

