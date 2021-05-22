Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $7.97 Million Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 16,361 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for about 0.6% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $7,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 30,221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 69.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total value of $163,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,965.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 79,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total transaction of $6,669,584.09. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 329,141 shares in the company, valued at $27,723,546.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 406,782 shares of company stock valued at $32,480,713 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMD traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.17. The stock had a trading volume of 40,201,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,028,564. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.57. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.42 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The stock has a market cap of $93.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.63.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

