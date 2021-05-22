Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Has $353,000 Stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. decreased its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Roku were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROKU traded down $5.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $330.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,216,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,512,947. The company has a market capitalization of $43.78 billion, a PE ratio of -393.63 and a beta of 1.95. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $100.19 and a one year high of $486.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $343.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $349.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.95 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.89, for a total transaction of $7,797,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,797,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steve Louden sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.23, for a total transaction of $23,661,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $23,661,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 292,715 shares of company stock worth $113,422,475 over the last ninety days. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ROKU shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Roku from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Roku from $414.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush raised shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $480.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $413.74.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

