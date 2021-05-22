Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Lowers Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lowered its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in PACCAR by 456.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 103,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,887,000 after purchasing an additional 84,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in PACCAR by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 474,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,912,000 after purchasing an additional 54,548 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in PACCAR by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in PACCAR by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 477,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,164,000 after purchasing an additional 15,446 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCAR traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.03. 2,430,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,938,872. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $67.51 and a one year high of $103.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.64. The company has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 19.80%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PCAR. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.71.

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $448,666.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

