OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $80 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $83.50 million.

Shares of NASDAQ OPTN traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.19. 125,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,459. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. OptiNose has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The company has a market cap of $169.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.97.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.04. OptiNose had a negative net margin of 230.14% and a negative return on equity of 294.64%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OptiNose will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of OptiNose from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OptiNose from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of OptiNose from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

In related news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 9,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $38,004.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 624,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,447,749.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 20,690 shares of company stock worth $81,105 over the last three months. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase 3b clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

