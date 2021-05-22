Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.82 Million

Equities research analysts expect Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) to post $7.82 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Neptune Wellness Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.22 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.75 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions posted sales of $7.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will report full-year sales of $44.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $37.76 million to $51.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $111.91 million, with estimates ranging from $74.37 million to $161.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Neptune Wellness Solutions.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEPT. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 230.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 51,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 182.2% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 153,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 99,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NEPT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 710,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,898,848. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $3.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average is $1.65. The firm has a market cap of $215.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.43.

Neptune Wellness Solutions

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

