Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $84.49 Million

Posted by on May 22nd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts expect Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) to post $84.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $86.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $81.40 million. Guardant Health reported sales of $66.34 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full year sales of $366.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $364.82 million to $369.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $518.66 million, with estimates ranging from $485.90 million to $568.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $78.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.28 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 112.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

GH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Guardant Health from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Guardant Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.09.

In other Guardant Health news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 72,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total value of $11,263,581.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,405,525 shares in the company, valued at $371,870,109.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $71,064.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,358.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 419,178 shares of company stock worth $65,042,089 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,187,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Guardant Health during the 1st quarter worth $5,829,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Guardant Health by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 197,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,408,000 after acquiring an additional 39,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GH traded up $1.51 on Wednesday, reaching $121.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,303,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,034. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.11 and its 200-day moving average is $140.90. The company has a current ratio of 21.29, a quick ratio of 20.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Guardant Health has a 52 week low of $74.31 and a 52 week high of $181.07.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guardant Health (GH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH)

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.