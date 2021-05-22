Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $84.49 Million

Equities analysts expect Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) to post $84.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $86.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $81.40 million. Guardant Health reported sales of $66.34 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full year sales of $366.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $364.82 million to $369.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $518.66 million, with estimates ranging from $485.90 million to $568.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $78.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.28 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 112.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

GH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Guardant Health from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Guardant Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.09.

In other Guardant Health news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 72,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total value of $11,263,581.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,405,525 shares in the company, valued at $371,870,109.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $71,064.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,358.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 419,178 shares of company stock worth $65,042,089 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,187,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Guardant Health during the 1st quarter worth $5,829,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Guardant Health by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 197,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,408,000 after acquiring an additional 39,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GH traded up $1.51 on Wednesday, reaching $121.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,303,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,034. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.11 and its 200-day moving average is $140.90. The company has a current ratio of 21.29, a quick ratio of 20.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Guardant Health has a 52 week low of $74.31 and a 52 week high of $181.07.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

