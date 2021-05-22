Macro Enterprises (OTCMKTS:MCESF) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.05

Macro Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCESF)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.05 and traded as low as $2.00. Macro Enterprises shares last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 13,200 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.00.

About Macro Enterprises (OTCMKTS:MCESF)

Macro Enterprises Inc provides pipeline and facilities construction and maintenance services to oil and gas industry. It offers construction, alteration, repair, and installation of pipeline and facility pressure piping, and structural steel facilities, as well as provision of pipeline integrity digs services.

