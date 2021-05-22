$168.97 Million in Sales Expected for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) to report sales of $168.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for MongoDB’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $169.90 million and the lowest is $168.50 million. MongoDB posted sales of $130.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MongoDB will report full-year sales of $758.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $755.00 million to $764.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $965.86 million, with estimates ranging from $917.91 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MongoDB.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.06. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The firm had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis.

MDB has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $320.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.69.

NASDAQ MDB traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $281.78. 454,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823,026. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $186.27 and a 1-year high of $428.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $322.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The company has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.63 and a beta of 0.84.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 203 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total transaction of $57,507.87. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 55,294 shares in the company, valued at $15,664,237.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 225,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.73, for a total transaction of $65,189,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 457,330 shares in the company, valued at $132,502,220.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 350,720 shares of company stock worth $102,456,718. Company insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its holdings in MongoDB by 13,944.9% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 9,928,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MongoDB by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,556,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,084,000 after acquiring an additional 360,503 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in MongoDB by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,105,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,954,000 after acquiring an additional 554,855 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $315,895,000. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth about $289,179,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

