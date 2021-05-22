Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $62.25 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) will post $62.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Clarus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $49.00 million and the highest is $67.80 million. Clarus posted sales of $30.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 107.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Clarus will report full year sales of $297.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $296.00 million to $298.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $320.60 million, with estimates ranging from $311.00 million to $331.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Clarus.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Clarus had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 11.59%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLAR. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Clarus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

CLAR traded up $1.19 on Wednesday, hitting $22.67. The company had a trading volume of 766,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,563. The firm has a market cap of $709.80 million, a P/E ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 0.87. Clarus has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $23.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

In other news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 35,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $633,735.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,803,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,650,341.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $1,006,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,730,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,591,598.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 203,432 shares of company stock valued at $3,577,499. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLAR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Clarus by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Clarus by 413.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Clarus by 48.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Clarus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Clarus by 89.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares in the last quarter. 61.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

