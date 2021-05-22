Shield Protocol Price Down 43.8% Over Last Week (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 22nd. Shield Protocol has a total market cap of $880,567.62 and approximately $1.99 million worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded 43.8% lower against the dollar. One Shield Protocol coin can now be purchased for $3.91 or 0.00010210 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00058107 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.09 or 0.00363330 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.39 or 0.00186494 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003829 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $311.82 or 0.00814558 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Shield Protocol Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,300 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Buying and Selling Shield Protocol

