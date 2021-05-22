First National Bank of Omaha Purchases New Holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 146,368 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNX. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in CNX Resources by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 27,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 1.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 57,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CNX Resources by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 178,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CNX Resources by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 216,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNX Resources stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $14.09. 2,079,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,387,888. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. CNX Resources Co. has a one year low of $7.97 and a one year high of $15.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.93 and a 200 day moving average of $12.54.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $473.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.43 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 83.40% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

CNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist lowered CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

CNX Resources Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

