First National Bank of Omaha Acquires 2,903 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 161,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Equitable were worth $5,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter worth $715,679,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,138,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 653.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,387,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,268,000 after buying an additional 3,804,613 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 118.3% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,355,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Equitable by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,380,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Equitable from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Equitable in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

NYSE EQH traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $32.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,961,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,282,070. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.78 and a 200-day moving average of $28.90. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $35.46. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.41 and a beta of 1.65.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.02%.

In other Equitable news, EVP Dave S. Hattem sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $219,558.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anders Malmstrom sold 200,880 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $6,592,881.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 289,632 shares of company stock valued at $9,466,524 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

