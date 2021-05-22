First National Bank of Omaha Increases Stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 101,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $6,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 7,761.7% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,697,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,149 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,029,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,205,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,990 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 563.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,621,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Berry Global Group news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $1,321,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $1,116,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,689,780. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BERY traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $70.39. 1,387,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,056,504. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.58. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.08 and a twelve month high of $70.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 35.39% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BERY shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Berry Global Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.93.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

