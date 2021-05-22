Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Acquired by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,594,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,835,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,177 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Incyte by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,808,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,549,010,000 after buying an additional 753,010 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Incyte by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,446,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,766,000 after buying an additional 136,492 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at $163,298,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Incyte by 3.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,512,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,918,000 after buying an additional 45,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INCY traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.76. 828,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,260,053. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.53. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $75.52 and a twelve month high of $110.36. The company has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.71, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $604.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.86) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael James Morrissey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $1,621,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $32,301.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

INCY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $89.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet cut Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Incyte has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.45.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

