Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Makes New $467,000 Investment in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAR. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 57.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAR shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.79.

In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total value of $3,891,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,513,241.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $49,701.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 746 shares in the company, valued at $102,992.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,153 shares of company stock worth $10,868,649. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $139.01. 1,846,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,485,997. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.10 billion, a PE ratio of 262.29 and a beta of 1.83. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.26 and a twelve month high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. The company’s revenue was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

