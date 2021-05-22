Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Cuts Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. cut its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 19.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,010 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2,010.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 422 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2,108.0% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $30,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,234.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas M. Nealon sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $214,510.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 156,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,814,893.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,418 shares of company stock worth $3,225,340. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LUV traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.09. 4,885,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,321,617. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $28.31 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The firm has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.54, a PEG ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was down 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LUV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Argus raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.70.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

