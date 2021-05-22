Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. reduced its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,820 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 16,930 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 13.2% in the first quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 23,048 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 504.6% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 162,983 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 136,027 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 33.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 14,383 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 62.7% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 18,162 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 100.0% in the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 20,184 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 10,092 shares in the last quarter. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.96.

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded up $0.84 on Friday, reaching $13.33. The stock had a trading volume of 200,958,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,829,141. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62. The stock has a market cap of $53.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -333.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

