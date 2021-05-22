Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Makes New Investment in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,710 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Seagate Technology by 214.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,005,897 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $311,167,000 after buying an additional 3,412,343 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Seagate Technology by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,073,442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $253,205,000 after purchasing an additional 757,290 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,077,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Seagate Technology by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,879,873 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $116,830,000 after purchasing an additional 94,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Seagate Technology by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,118,658 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $69,536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 24,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $2,347,042.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,479.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $541,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,293.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 288,804 shares of company stock valued at $25,020,650. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology stock traded down $2.90 on Friday, reaching $93.92. 3,355,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,813,542. The stock has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Seagate Technology plc has a twelve month low of $43.53 and a twelve month high of $106.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.95.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 58.64%.

STX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Northland Securities cut shares of Seagate Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.75.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

