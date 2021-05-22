Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock Position Cut by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $13,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total transaction of $495,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,038 shares in the company, valued at $8,940,173.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

REGN stock traded down $6.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $506.72. 610,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 958,425. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $441.00 and a twelve month high of $664.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $492.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $497.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on REGN shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $656.38.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

