Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SKLZ. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Skillz from $28.00 to $18.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skillz from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Skillz from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Skillz has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.06.

NYSE SKLZ traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $15.21. 8,662,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,145,406. Skillz has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $46.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.60.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $67.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.82 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Skillz will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Skillz news, CEO Andrew Paradise sold 8,402,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $196,122,892.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,601,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,601,153,595.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Charlotte Edelman sold 30,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $708,135.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 130,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,839.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,424,095 shares of company stock valued at $243,298,377.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKLZ. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Skillz during the 4th quarter worth $8,417,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Skillz in the 4th quarter valued at about $344,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Skillz in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,832,000. Cohen Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skillz in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,600,000. Finally, Atlas Venture Associates IX LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skillz in the 4th quarter valued at about $465,688,000. Institutional investors own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

