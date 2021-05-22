Domtar (NYSE:UFS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $57.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Domtar reported a year-over-year decline in first-quarter 2021 revenues due to challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic and severe winter weather. However, the company reported adjusted earnings per share in contrast to the prior-year quarter’s loss. While earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, revenues beat the same. It expects strong second half results driven by price hikes and strong volume in paper and pulp. The pulp business is gaining on high demand for softwood and fluff pulp triggered by strong requirement in tissue and towel. Demand in paper business will pick up as schools and offices open. Domtar’s efforts to lower costs and maximize productivity will help negate the impact of higher input and maintenance costs. Further, the company’s focus on repurposing and converting assets will contribute to earnings.”

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Domtar from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Domtar from $38.00 to $49.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Domtar from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Domtar from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.85.

NYSE UFS traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,071,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,118. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -29.64 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.28. Domtar has a 12 month low of $18.66 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $944.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.66 million. Domtar had a positive return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Domtar will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John David Williams sold 90,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $3,299,589.16. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Domtar by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 7,470 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domtar by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after acquiring an additional 6,951 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Domtar during the 4th quarter valued at $731,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Domtar by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Domtar during the 4th quarter valued at $7,466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

