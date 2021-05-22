ScPrime (SCP) Trading 44.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. Over the last seven days, ScPrime has traded down 44.5% against the dollar. One ScPrime coin can currently be bought for about $0.0661 or 0.00000171 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. ScPrime has a market capitalization of $2.32 million and $1,093.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00058809 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.13 or 0.00371139 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00063996 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003434 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00018358 BTC.

About ScPrime

ScPrime is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 41,861,415 coins and its circulating supply is 35,177,804 coins. ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

