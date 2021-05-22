NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Insider Mark G. Merrill Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) insider Mark G. Merrill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,834,754. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mark G. Merrill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Mark G. Merrill sold 4,500 shares of NETGEAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $167,040.00.

NASDAQ:NTGR traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,849. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.20 and a 1 year high of $46.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.74 and a 200-day moving average of $38.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 43.49 and a beta of 0.88.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.33. NETGEAR had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTGR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BWS Financial upped their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NETGEAR by 7.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 0.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,995 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 3.7% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,185 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 7.5% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 5.1% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,288 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

