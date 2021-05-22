NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Andrew Wonki Kim Sells 781 Shares

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $28,600.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,201.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Thursday, April 1st, Andrew Wonki Kim sold 518 shares of NETGEAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $21,263.90.

On Friday, March 19th, Andrew Wonki Kim sold 782 shares of NETGEAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $33,719.84.

On Monday, March 1st, Andrew Wonki Kim sold 517 shares of NETGEAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $21,191.83.

Shares of NASDAQ NTGR traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.27. The company had a trading volume of 222,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,849. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.20 and a 52 week high of $46.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 43.49 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.55.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.21 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 4.38%. NETGEAR’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BWS Financial raised their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. NETGEAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTGR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in NETGEAR by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,420 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,009 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

